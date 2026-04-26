Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Stadium. With both teams rooted at the bottom, it could be a pivotal clash for them to keep their chances of making the IPL 2026 playoffs alive. KKR remain unchanged, while LSG have brought in George Linde for Manimaran Sidharth.
LSG VS KKR: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Opts To Field; No Pathirana Yet
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Stadium. With both teams rooted at the bottom, it could be a pivotal clash for them to keep their chances of making the IPL 2026 playoffs alive. KKR remain unchanged, while LSG have brought in George Linde for Manimaran Sidharth.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 07:07 PM IST