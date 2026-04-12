LSG VS GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Lucknow Batting First At Ekana Stadium

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first in Lucknow against the Rishabh Pant-led Super Giants. Both teams come into the game with wins and will hope to put on a show at the Ekana Stadium. Both teams are playing with the same team.

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LSG vs GT Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

LSG come into the clash with a stunning victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Mukul Choudhary powered the Rishabh Pant-led side to victory and the franchise will hope to continue the same.