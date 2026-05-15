LSG Vs CSK: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Opts To Field First In Lucknow As Chennai Chase IPL 2026 Playoffs Berth

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rishabh Pant at the toss | X/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have made a flurry of changes, CSK due to injuries and LSG trying out new players in line with next season. Chennai, should they win, will move into the top 4 in the IPL 2026 points table.

Lucknow Super Giants have brought back Mukul Choudhary and Abdul Samad into the playing XI, while Akash Singh also makes his first appearance of the season. Mayank Yadav also features with Mohsin unavailable.

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CSK have meanwhile brought back Gurjapneet Singh into the line up, with Gaikwad mentioning him at the toss. Spencer Johnson makes his debut, replacing the injured Jamie Overton.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary