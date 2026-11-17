Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made several changes to their squad ahead of the 2027 IPL mini-auction following a disappointing performance in the 2026 season.

The franchise has completed its player retention process, releasing six players while retaining Jammu and Kashmir batter Abdul Samad, whose future with the team was uncertain.

LSG have also strengthened their squad through trades, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav from Delhi Capitals and Sam Curran from Rajasthan Royals.

Retained players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Josh Inglis, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sam Curran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arjun Tendulkar, Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary

Released players: Avesh, Nortje, Hasaranga, Breetzke, Linde, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni