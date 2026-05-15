LSG And CSK Observe One-Minute Silence, Wear Black Armbands For UP Storm Victims

Players of Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings wore black armbands | X/IPL

Players of Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence before their IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. The gesture was made in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the devastating storm that recently hit Uttar Pradesh.

"A minute's silence was observed before the start of play today. Playing XIs of both @LucknowIPL and @ChennaiIPL and the Match Officials are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims who lost their lives in the storms in Uttar Pradesh," IPL posted on X.

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Apart from the loss of lives, the storm also caused significant damage to property and livestock. Authorities stated that around 87 homes were damaged, while 114 animals were killed due to the extreme weather conditions. Several trees were uprooted as strong winds lashed multiple districts.

Television visuals from the affected areas showed the scale of destruction, with billboards crashing onto vehicles, roadside stalls being flattened and walls collapsing in several places. The tragic incident cast a sombre mood ahead of the IPL encounter in Lucknow.