 LPL 2024: Dambulla Thunders To Be Renamed Dmabulla Sixers As New Owner Buys Franchise
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLPL 2024: Dambulla Thunders To Be Renamed Dmabulla Sixers As New Owner Buys Franchise

LPL 2024: Dambulla Thunders To Be Renamed Dmabulla Sixers As New Owner Buys Franchise

Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise Dambulla Thunders has been re-named as ‘Dambulla Sixers’ after being taken over by a California-based new owner.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
LPL trophy. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise Dambulla Thunders has been re-named as ‘Dambulla Sixers’ after being taken over by a California-based new owner.

Read Also
'All 4 Games In Four Venues': Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana Dissatisfied Over Sri...
article-image

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and LPL in a joint statement released on Wednesday said, “The team will be operated under DeSilva Holdings, specifically set up for this purpose. The majority stake in Sequoia Consultants is owned by Priyanga De Silva, a Chartered Civil Engineer, who is the CEO and President of Sequoia Consultants, Inc."

De Silva is a former first-class cricketer, who played for Sri Lanka U19 in 1983 and currently represents the United States Masters Over 60 Cricket Team. He also volunteers his time as head coach of the not-for-profit Southern California Youth Cricket.

"I have seen LPL grow as a league during the last four years" - Priyanga De Silva

The development comes after Tamim Rahman, the owner of Dambulla Thunders, was arrested and remanded to police custody on May 23 over an allegation of match-fixing.

"My desire to get engaged in cricket, especially cricket in Sri Lanka, prompted me to purchase the Dambulla Sixers team," said De Silva. "I have seen LPL grow as a league during the last four years, which is commendable for a small country like ours. I am excited to be a part of this growth and be able to contribute to the development of cricket in our country," he added.

However, despite the change in ownership, the players of the team will remain the same, meaning Mustafizur Rahman will play for Dambulla Sixers in the upcoming edition of the LPL.

The fifth edition of the tournament is scheduled to start on July 1 and will be played in three cities: Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LPL 2024: Dambulla Thunders To Be Renamed Dmabulla Sixers As New Owner Buys Franchise

LPL 2024: Dambulla Thunders To Be Renamed Dmabulla Sixers As New Owner Buys Franchise

'Pakistan’s Game Against India Is Like Our Super Bowl': Shahid Afridi Ahead Of T20 WC 2024 Clash...

'Pakistan’s Game Against India Is Like Our Super Bowl': Shahid Afridi Ahead Of T20 WC 2024 Clash...

Video: Star Sports' Hindi Commentator For T20 WC 2024 Mistakes Venue For Team's Name; Trolled By...

Video: Star Sports' Hindi Commentator For T20 WC 2024 Mistakes Venue For Team's Name; Trolled By...

IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: India Pacers On Fire As Ireland Lose 8 For 51 On Tricky New...

IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: India Pacers On Fire As Ireland Lose 8 For 51 On Tricky New...

'We Must Get Behind Our Boys': Ishan Kishan Wishes Best For Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024...

'We Must Get Behind Our Boys': Ishan Kishan Wishes Best For Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024...