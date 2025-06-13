Viktor Gyokeres Transfer: Sporting CP Striker Shares Cryptic Post Amid Transfer Interest From Arsenal & Manchester United

Image: Viktor Gyokeres/Instagram

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has broken his silence as speculation over his future continues to grow. The 27-year-old Swedish forward is reportedly a key target for Arsenal, who are eager to strengthen their attacking options this summer. Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the situation closely.

Portuguese media claim Gyokeres is growing frustrated with Sporting’s stance, accusing the club of going back on an agreement to allow him to move for €60m plus €10m in add-ons, much less than his €100m release clause.

There are even rumours that he could refuse to train to push through a move although that has not been confirmed. Amid the noise, Gyokeres posted a cryptic message on Instagram, saying“There is a lot of talk at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right.”

As per multiple reports, Sporting is reportedly raising their asking price from £60 million to £70 million, frustrating the striker and potentially complicating any deal. Arsenal remain determined to land a proven goalscorer, but they may face stiff competition from other top European clubs, including Chelsea and Juventus.Reports suggest the Gunners recently had a £46.8 million offer turned down during direct talks with Sporting.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas told reporters "One thing you should already know is that you should know me better. Threats, blackmail, and insults don't work with me. He is a fantastic professional, but to date he has received zero offers. He has a three-year contract with Sporting."

However, Varandas said confirmed that he did have an agreement with Gyokeres to allow him to leave for less than his €100m release clause.

Viktor Gyokeres form

Since joining Sporting from Coventry City in 2023, Gyokeres has been in sensational form, scoring 97 goals in 102 matches including 54 goals in the 2024/25 season alone. His outstanding performances have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.