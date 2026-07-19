 Lord Magic At Lord's? Rohit Sharma Smashes Century With Shardul Thakur's 'Lucky' Bat, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Feat | VIDEO
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HomeSportsLord Magic At Lord's? Rohit Sharma Smashes Century With Shardul Thakur's 'Lucky' Bat, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Feat | VIDEO

Lord Magic At Lord's? Rohit Sharma Smashes Century With Shardul Thakur's 'Lucky' Bat, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Feat | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma smashed a stunning century at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday to keep India in the hunt for a chase in the series decider. Amid reports of retirement, the 39-year-old became the first Indian to score a hundred at the iconic venue. Rohit did so using Mumbai teammate Shardul Thakur's bat, with visuals of the same going viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
Lord Magic At Lord's? Rohit Sharma Smashes Century With Shardul Thakur's 'Lucky' Bat, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Feat | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books with his 34th century in a fighting knock in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI on Sunday. Chasing an improbable 388, the Hit-Man set the tone for the chase with a scintallating effort in front of a packed crowd. Rohit is the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's, surpassing the previous high score of former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma did not have the greatest of starts to the series, but turned his fortunes around at Lord's. The reason could very well be the Lord himself - Shardul Thakur. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to note that the 39-year-old was batting with his Mumbai teammate's bat. Rohit's bat showed the name of Shardul Thakur embossed at the bottom.

This is a developing story...

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