'Look after your loved ones': Cristiano Ronaldo shares family picture amid mother's recovery from stroke

Earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores suffered from stroke and was taken to the Dr. Ne'lio Mendonca hospital in the Portuguese island of Madeira.

Now, his mother is back from the hospital and is recovering at home. Ronaldo shared a family picture on Instagram with a caption which read: "Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from hospital and recovering. Look after your families and loved ones."