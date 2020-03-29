'Look after your loved ones': Cristiano Ronaldo shares family picture amid mother's recovery from stroke

Earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores suffered from stroke and was taken to the Dr. Ne'lio Mendonca hospital in the Portuguese island of Madeira.
Now, his mother is back from the hospital and is recovering at home. Ronaldo shared a family picture on Instagram with a caption which read: "Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from hospital and recovering. Look after your families and loved ones."
Earlier, Ronaldo reportedly agreed to a 3.8 million euro wage cut under Juventus following the global pandemic coronavirus crisis which has claimed over 10,000 lives in Italy.
The coronavirus has caused the suspension or cancellation of all sporting events including Italy's football league -- Serie A.
Italy surpassed China in the number of deaths caused by coronavirus making it the epicentre of the virus with over 10,000 casualties.
However, the United States has the highest number of cases with 1,24,464 followed by Italy (92,472).
