LNCC Omni Global Trophy Invitation (U-19) cricket tournament: Lord Northbrook sneak into semis

Mumbai: Hosts Lord Northbrook CC dished out a solid determined performance to snatch a decisive narrow 4-run victory against MIG Cricket Club, in a concluding Group-C league match of Lord Northbrook CC orgainsed 1st LNCC Omni Global Trophy Invitation (U-19) cricket tournament, at the MIG CC ground, Bandra.

This was the second win for Lord Northbrook who topped the group with four points and snatched a place in the semi-finals.

After being sent in to bat, Lord Northbrook managed to pile up a total of 247 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Half century knocks from Aditya Pabalkar 51 runs and Manan Bhatt 64 runs enabled Lord Northbrook set MIG CC a challenging target. MIG CC bowled four overs short in the stipulated 3-hour period and they were punished as 36 penalty runs were added to Lord Northbrook’s total.

MIG CC seemed unaffected as they started their chase positively with Arjun Dani leading the charge with solid century effort of 111 runs. However, Arjun did not receive much support from the rest of the batsmen and his brilliant knock went in vain as MIG CC innings closed at 243 for 8 wickets. Lord Northbrook’s bowler Shubham Kharat finished with fine figures of 3 for 33 which sealed the win for his team.

In a concluding Group-D match at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan, Victory Cricket Club did well to hand National Cricket Club a five-wicket defeat to secure their second win in the group and with 4 points in their kitty qualify for the semi-finals.

Brief scores

Group-C: Lord Northbrook Cricket Club 247-9 (Aditya Pabalkar 51, Manan Bhatt 64, Penalty Runs 36 - 4 overs short) bt MIG Cricket Club 243-8 (Arjun Dani 111; Shubham Kharat 3-33). Result: Lord Northbrook CC won by 4 runs.

National Cricket Club 264-9 (Gaurav Kumar 127, Deepak Verma 40) lost to Victory Cricket Club 268-5 (Nabijan Ansari 53, Vedant Murkar 74, Shashwat Jagtap 52). Result: Victory Cricket Club won by 5 wickets.

Semi-final line-up:

New Hind CC vs Lord Northbrook CC.

John Bright CC vs Victory Cricket Club.