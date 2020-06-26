Liverpool win Premier League title after 30 years – how long did Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City wait to break the jinx?

The last time Liverpool lifted the league title was in 1990 before the Premier League era began with an ageing team led by player-manager Kenny Dalglish. It was the last triumph before the perch shifted in English football.

But are Liverpool the only ones who took so long to triumph again? The answer is No. We look at other Premier League champions and their long journey to get their hands on the trophy. Note that Leicester City is the only Premier League team with the unique distinction of being champions without ever winning the league in the past.

Arsenal – 7 years (1990-91 and then 1997-98)

The Gunners had the shortest wait for the glory when they welcomed an unorthodox Frenchman from Japan into their ranks in 1996. "Arsene Who?" read the headlines post the appointment, but the Professor, as he was mocked behind his back, soon got the Gunners back to their prime.

The last time Arsenal had won the league was in 1990-91 with George Graham, who had a reputation for being overly defensive. 1-0 to Arsenal used to be the chant from rivals and Graham used to love saying it was an indication that the Gunners had done their jobs.

But it wasn’t enough that the football was changing, the Frenchman had changed how Arsenal played as a club, bringing on a whole host of talented youngsters who would dominate the Premier League for years to come.