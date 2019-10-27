Liverpool vs Tottenham: Dream 11 prediction, statistics, all you need to know about the match

On Sunday, Premier League’s high-octane fixture will be between Liverpool and Tottenham. Both sides secured huge wins in their Champions League matches with neither team picking up any major injuries. Tottenham brushed aside Red Star Belgrade in a 5-0 win. Whereas, Liverpool scored 2 late goals to secure a 4-1 victory over Genk.

Match Preview:

Liverpool: In English Premier League, Liverpool totally played 9 games with 8 wins,1 draw and 0 losses and they take the top position in the points table with 25 points.In their last match against Manchester United, each team scored 1 goal thus the game ended as draw.

Tottenham: They have totally played 9 games with 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses and they take the 7th position in the points table with 12 points. Even Liverpool's last match was draw by 1-1 against Watford.

Liverpool vs Tottenham, Time, Date and Venue:

Date: October 27 , 2019

Time: 10:00 PM

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside

Liverpool vs Tottenham Dream 11 prediction:

Goalkeeper: Alison Becker

Defenders: Virjil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier

Forward: Harry Kane and Hueng-Min Son

Statistics: Head to Head matches

Total Matches 54

Liverpool: Wins – 25

Tottenham: Wins – 14

Draw: 15