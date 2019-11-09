Liverpool vs Manchester City: 5 talking points from the mouth-watering Premier League clash

Table-toppers Liverpool host defending champions Manchester City to prove their biggest test on their route for the title hunt, as Guardiola's men stand as a challenge at Anfield on Sunday.

Let us have a look at five talking points from Manchester City vs Liverpool:

1. The two fierceful competitors

Despite posting the third highest points tally in English top flight history last season with 97, Liverpool lost out by a solitary point as City backed up their 100-point campaign with 98 to retain the title.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently are unbeaten in the Premier League with 31 points, six ahead the visiting City who will aim to bridge that gap to three with a win.

"Last season we won the Premier League (against) the best contender I ever faced in my career," said Guardiola on Friday.

The consistency of both sides has seen this fixture become English football's biggest game in recent seasons. In 2017/18 it was Liverpool who ended City's quest thrashig Guardiola's men 5-1 on aggregate in Champions League quarter-final.

2. Liverpool escapes nearly defeats

Late goals against Leicester, Tottenham, Manchester United and Aston Villa have earned the Reds extra eight points in the past month alone. Now they have the perfect opportunity to press home their advantage against a City side further weakened at the back by an injury to goalkeeper Ederson.

3. City injury woes

City's regular goalkeeper Ederson, who has kept five clean-sheets in the Premier League suffered a muscle injury on Friday.

The erratic Claudio Bravo, who was sent-off for a characteristic charge from his goal against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, will start a Premier League game for the first time since May 2018.

A longer term injury to Aymeric Laporte has already destabilised City's title defence with midfielder Fernandinho forced to deputise at centre-back, while left-back Benjamin Mendy is still to find his best form after two injury plagued seasons.

4. Pep and Klopp firing comments.

Guardiola was the first one to lit the lamp after he suggested that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane he is a special talent but sometime he dives. "

These wasn't pleasing to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who hit back at his counterpart as he mentioned "I am not too sure if I want to put oil on the fire. I am not interested in these kind of things. And I promise not to mention tactical fouls." This will be a definitely erupting point fot both the sides.

5. Liverpool's unbeaten run

The last time Liverpool suffered a Premier League defeat was at the hands of the Citizens at Etihad Stadium on January 4. After that they remain unbeaten in their previous 28 Premier League fixtures. Liverpool are also unbeaten at home since April, 2017. The question stands that will City break both the streaks?