Liverpool fan gets brutally trolled for saying Jordan Henderson is better than Paul Scholes

In the video, he said, "Paul Scholes is completely over-hyped and that Jordan Henderson is a better player."

Talking about the great midfielders in the Premier League he went on to add, "I am sick of listening to the Gerrard-Scholes-Lampard debate. Scholes does not belong in that."

"Jordan Henderson has been a career of progression. He led the English U-21s and captained the English National team. The man dominates midfield, can play in any position. Every manager he has worked under trusts his implicitly," he said.

"Scholes is nowhere near fit to lace even Jordan Henderson's boots. He is nothing but a ginger Mark Noble." he concluded his statement.

What followed was highly expected after such a statement. He was brutally trolled for his poor efforts.