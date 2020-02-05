Liverpool fan gets brutally trolled for saying Jordan Henderson is better than Paul Scholes

Not only it was a senseless statement, but it also highlights the fact that some football fans have become highly delusional as of late. Recently, a video surfaced on Twitter in which a fan presents his unpopular opinion, possibly very unpopular. The fan said that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is better than Manchester United legend Paul Scholes. Very unpopular indeed.
Watch the video below:
In the video, he said, "Paul Scholes is completely over-hyped and that Jordan Henderson is a better player."
Talking about the great midfielders in the Premier League he went on to add, "I am sick of listening to the Gerrard-Scholes-Lampard debate. Scholes does not belong in that."
"Jordan Henderson has been a career of progression. He led the English U-21s and captained the English National team. The man dominates midfield, can play in any position. Every manager he has worked under trusts his implicitly," he said.
"Scholes is nowhere near fit to lace even Jordan Henderson's boots. He is nothing but a ginger Mark Noble." he concluded his statement.
What followed was highly expected after such a statement. He was brutally trolled for his poor efforts.
Liverpool fans also slammed him for his comments. "This is why everyone hates us. please, make it stop," a user wrote.
To begin with, Paul Scholes has won more Premier League titles (11) than Jordan Henderson has won Man of the Match awards (8).
One might argue that the above comparison is of an individual versus a team.
Here is another one, Scholes has won Player of the Month four times while Henderson has not won it once.
Regarded as one of the greatest players in Premier League history, Scholes has spent 20 seasons with Manchester United during which he has scored more than 100 goals.
Now Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the league and need just six more wins to lift the Premier League trophy after 30 long years.
Club captain Henderson is also favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year ahead of his fellow teammates.
While the 29-year-old has displayed efficient performances in recent years, he still has a long way ahead to be named alongside not only Scholes, but many other Premier League's greatest midfielders as well.
