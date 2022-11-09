LIVE PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 1 pm

09 November 2022 12:49 PM IST
Formidable New Zealand appear strong on paper, but they have to defy history against Pakistan. The Men in Green have history backing them as the Kiwis have lost all their previous World Cup semifinals to them in ODI (1992, 1999) and T20 (2007) formats
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of Pakistan vs New Zaland first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wedensday.
