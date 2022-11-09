e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLIVE PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 1 pm
Live Updates

LIVE PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 1 pm

Pakistan have history backing them as New Zealand have lost all their previous World Cup semifinals to them

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on
09 November 2022 12:49 PM IST

Formidable New Zealand appear strong on paper, but they have to defy history against Pakistan. The Men in Green have history backing them as the Kiwis have lost all their previous World Cup semifinals to them in ODI (1992, 1999) and T20 (2007) formats

09 November 2022 12:42 PM IST

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult

09 November 2022 12:42 PM IST

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

09 November 2022 12:42 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of Pakistan vs New Zaland first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wedensday.   

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 1 pm

LIVE PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 1 pm

Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis reveals two batsmen who will shine for Pakistan in 1st...

Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis reveals two batsmen who will shine for Pakistan in 1st...

Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar posts special message for Pakistan ahead of 1st semifinal at...

Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar posts special message for Pakistan ahead of 1st semifinal at...

Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma gives big update on Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, here's what...

Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma gives big update on Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, here's what...

'We will try to spoil their party': England skipper Jos Buttler not keen on having Ind vs Pak final...

'We will try to spoil their party': England skipper Jos Buttler not keen on having Ind vs Pak final...