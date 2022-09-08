e-Paper Get App
LIVE India vs Afghanistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 7pm

Thursday, September 08, 2022
Afghanistan squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Let's take a look at the squads of both teams 

Pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday was officially named as fellow fast bowler Avesh Khan's replacement in India's Asia Cup squad ahead of their final Super 4 match against Afghanistan. Avesh was earlier ruled out of India's Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday after complaining of illness. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Deepak Chahar as replacement for Avesh Khan for Team India's final fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. Avesh Khan is recovering from an illness and has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team," said the BCCI in an official update.

Breaking: Fire breaks out at the entrance of the Dubai International Stadium, watch    

After Afghanistan's narrow defeat to Pakistan on Wednesday, this match has become a mere formality with both teams looking to play for pride   

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Afghanistan Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022  

