LIVE India vs Afghanistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 7pm

Pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday was officially named as fellow fast bowler Avesh Khan's replacement in India's Asia Cup squad ahead of their final Super 4 match against Afghanistan. Avesh was earlier ruled out of India's Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday after complaining of illness. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Deepak Chahar as replacement for Avesh Khan for Team India's final fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. Avesh Khan is recovering from an illness and has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team," said the BCCI in an official update.