LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Arshdeep strikes, Babar departs

OUT! Babar Azam out! Massive wicket for India. Arshdeep Singh strikes on the first ball of his World Cup debut. The left-arm pacer bowls in on the middle stump and Babar goes for a cross-shot. The ball crashes onto the pads and is given LBW. A review is of no help as the third-umpire to the confirms batsman's exit. Pak 1-1

Rohit Sharma singing the national anthem with eyes closed as the teams get set for the game at the MCG

Rohit Sharma's Reaction to the national anthem

If Sunday's high-octane clash becomes a truncated affair, India have got more depth and cutting edge than Pakistan. But with the mercurial Melbourne weather looming, one can never count out an unpredictable Pakistan side, just like what happened in Dubai almost a year ago

In recent times, the hype has taken new heights with both teams playing some top-class cricket. While India vs Pakistan is a mega battle in itself, there are many mini battles that are more or less likely to decide the result of the match on October 23 in the T20 World Cup. Here’s a look at a few of the key battles by our cricket expert Mohsin Kamal Read Also T20 World Cup: Ind vs Pak- A look at key battles ahead of blockbuster clash at MCG

Pakistan opener Mohammed Rizwan had an injury scare an hour before the match.

Pakistan (playing XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Babar Azam: Toss is not in our hands. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We won a series back home, we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.

Rohit Sharma: We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners

India have won the toss and have invited Pakistan to bat first in the high-voltage clash



Pitch update: The track has some grass so expect bounce and pace. There will be a little bit of movement early on but if the openers put their head down there is plenty of runs in the pitch. It's win toss and bat first

Will Virat Kohli light up the MCG with his majestic shots or will Shaheen Shah Afridi prevail?

The weather was the talking point all through the week with showers predicted, but the Rain Gods have smiled upon us and the clouds have stayed away and the sun is out for the Greatest Rivalry to unfold

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda