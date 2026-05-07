'Lipstick, Kya Naam Hai Iska?': Fan's Hilarious Attempt To Call Liam Livingstone's Name Goes Viral Ahead Of SRH's IPL 2026 Match | Video

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A funny fan interaction involving Liam Livingstone stole the spotlight ahead of an IPL 2026 match during the players’ warm-up session. The fan, eager to grab the attention of the star cricketer, ended up confusing the pronunciation of Livingstone’s name, creating a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

As players warmed up near the boundary ropes, the enthusiastic supporter repeatedly tried calling out to Livingstone but struggled hilariously with his name. In a now widely shared clip, the fan could be heard saying, “Lipstick, kya naam hai iska? Live leaving stand, RCB leaving stand,” leaving nearby spectators in splits.

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The humorous confusion instantly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing memes and laughing at the creative variations of the England batter’s surname. Social media users praised the fan’s passion and innocence, saying such moments perfectly capture the fun and emotional connection supporters have with IPL stars.

Fans often go to extraordinary lengths to interact with their favourite cricketers, and this incident became another memorable example of the lively atmosphere that makes the IPL unique.

The clip has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, with cricket fans continuing to joke about the fan’s improvised versions of Livingstone’s name.