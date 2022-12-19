Lionel Messi's wife celebrates Argentina's FIFA World Cup win with family, pics go viral

Lionel Messi finally laid his hands on the greatest prize in football after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in dramatic manner in Qatar on Sunday.

In a thrilling summit clash, which went into penalties, Messi scored twice but it was Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick that kept France in the match.

However, Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge as World champions.

Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrated her husband's biggest night with her family.

Antonela took to social media to post a series of pictures of the celebration.

She captioned it: "WORLD CHAMPIONSI don't even know where to start. We feel great pride for you @leomessi thank you for teaching us to never give up, you have to fight to the end FINALLY WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years for what you wanted to get! LET'S GO ARGENTINA."

Meanwhile, Messi was awarded with the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Messi ended up as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament, next to France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight goals. He also engineered three assists which were converted into goals.