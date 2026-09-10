Lionel Messi's Teammates Get Into Heated Exchange With Robert Lewandowski During MLS Match | Video

Lionel Messi's Teammates Get Into Heated Exchange With Robert Lewandowski | M10GOAT/X

Robert Lewandowski was involved in a heated exchange with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammates during Chicago Fire’s MLS clash against the Florida-based side on Wednesday. The Polish striker was seen arguing with members of Messi’s team during the highly anticipated encounter, with the moment adding further drama to the blockbuster fixture.

The match attracted huge attention as Lewandowski faced Messi for the first time in MLS. Despite never being teammates, the two superstars have crossed paths several times during their illustrious careers. Their latest meeting brought another chapter to their long-standing rivalry, with Luis Suarez also featuring for Inter Miami.

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Lewandowski scores for Chicago Fire

Lewandowski made a dream start to the contest, putting Chicago Fire ahead in the 10th minute. The veteran striker reacted quickest to give his side the lead and immediately put pressure on Messi and Inter Miami.

However, Inter Miami fought back after the break, with Casemiro finding the equaliser. The visitors managed to avoid defeat as the game eventually ended 1-1, with both sides having to settle for a point.

The heated exchange involving Lewandowski and Messi’s Inter Miami teammates became one of the talking points of the night, particularly given the history between the Polish striker and Messi. Despite the on-field tension, the two football icons were also seen sharing a warm moment before the match, adding an emotional touch to their latest meeting in MLS.