Lionel Messi's Reaction Goes Viral As Giovani Lo Celso's Free Kick Stuns Fans During Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

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Lionel Messi may have started Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash against Jordan on the bench, but the Argentine captain still managed to steal the spotlight with a heartwarming reaction that quickly went viral on social media. Rested by head coach Lionel Scaloni after Argentina had already secured qualification for the Round of 32, Messi watched the contest from the sidelines while cheering on his teammates throughout the opening stages.

The defining moment came in the 19th minute when Giovani Lo Celso won a free-kick just outside the Jordan penalty area and stepped up to take it himself. The midfielder produced a sublime left-footed strike that curled into the far corner, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot and giving Argentina the lead with a goal of exceptional quality.

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Broadcast cameras immediately cut to the Argentina bench after the goal, where Messi was seen with a huge smile on his face. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner applauded enthusiastically and celebrated the strike alongside the coaching staff and fellow substitutes. His passionate reaction instantly resonated with fans, who praised his unwavering support for the team despite not being on the field.

Within minutes, clips of Messi's celebration began circulating across social media platforms, with supporters applauding his leadership and team-first mentality. Many fans pointed out that the Argentine icon continues to celebrate every goal with the same joy and passion, whether he is scoring himself or watching his teammates shine from the bench.

Lo Celso's spectacular free-kick set the tone for another dominant Argentina display as the defending champions tightened their grip on the match. While the midfielder's stunning goal grabbed the headlines, Messi's heartfelt celebration became one of the most talked-about moments of the game, once again highlighting the bond he shares with his teammates and his enduring influence within the Argentine squad.