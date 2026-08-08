Lionel Messi's Old Club Lowers Flag At Half Mast After Jorge Messi's Death | VIDEO

Jorge Messi, the father of Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68. Jorge had reportedly been battling health issues for some time, although details about his condition were kept private by the family.

Tributes have since flown in after the news was confirmed. Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys paid a heartfelt tribute to Jorge Messi in a social media post. Later, a video surfaced on social media with the club flag being flown at half mast in respect of Messi's father.

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Lionel Messi had earlier revealed that his family was going through a difficult period without disclosing specific information about his father's health.

After scoring against Algeria in June, Messi became visibly emotional and was asked about the reason behind his tears. Responding to the question, he said, "Why was I crying? It had absolutely nothing to do with football. I have had a few difficult days." His comments led to widespread speculation about the situation, with several media outlets linking his emotional reaction to Jorge's health.

Jorge played a major role in Lionel Messi's journey from a young footballer in Rosario to one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He remained a constant presence throughout his son's career and also served as his agent. His influence was particularly significant during Messi's formative years as he pursued his dream of becoming a professional footballer.