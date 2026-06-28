Lionel Messi's Long-Awaited Substitution Takes A Twist As Jordan Pulls One Back Against Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Lionel Messi was moments away from making his much-anticipated appearance during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash against Jordan when the match took an unexpected turn. With the defending champions comfortably leading 2-0, the Argentine captain was seen on the touchline completing his final preparations to come on as a substitute before Jordan struck to reduce the deficit.

Argentina had taken control of the contest through Giovani Lo Celso's brilliant first-half free-kick before Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead from the penalty spot. With the result seemingly under control, head coach Lionel Scaloni decided it was the right time to introduce Messi, who had started the match on the bench after being rested.

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However, just as the 39-year-old forward was waiting for the referee's signal to enter the pitch, Jordan found a way back into the game. The underdogs capitalized on their opportunity to score, cutting Argentina's lead to 2-1 and injecting fresh life into the contest. The goal briefly silenced the Argentine supporters and ensured the closing stages would be more competitive than expected.

The timing of Jordan's goal quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with many pointing out the irony that it came precisely when Messi was preparing to enter the field. Television cameras repeatedly showed the Argentina captain standing by the fourth official, ready for the substitution, as Jordan celebrated their breakthrough.

With the score now standing at 2-1 in Argentina's favor, all eyes shifted to Messi as he prepared to make his World Cup appearance. Fans eagerly awaited the legendary forward's introduction, hoping he could help Argentina regain complete control of the match and guide the reigning world champions safely to another victory in their final Group J fixture.