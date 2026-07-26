Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Teammate German Berterame Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance After Horror Collision | Video

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A frightening moment overshadowed Inter Miami's MLS clash against CF Montreal after striker German Berterame was taken off the pitch in an ambulance following a serious collision, leaving players and fans anxiously awaiting an update on his condition. The incident brought the match to a temporary halt as medical personnel rushed onto the field to attend to the forward.

The injury occurred during a fiercely contested encounter when Berterame was involved in a heavy challenge that left him motionless on the turf. Medical staff quickly surrounded the player and provided lengthy treatment before deciding that he needed to be transported directly to hospital by ambulance. The distressing scenes prompted concern from both sets of players, with the stadium falling silent as he was carried away.

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Inter Miami stars, including Luis Suarez, were visibly shaken by the incident. Following the match, Suarez paid tribute to Berterame and expressed hope for the striker's speedy recovery, echoing the sentiments shared by teammates and supporters across Major League Soccer.

The match eventually resumed after the lengthy delay, but the focus remained firmly on Berterame's health rather than the result. Neither club immediately confirmed the extent of the injury, with further medical evaluations expected to determine the seriousness of the setback.

Berterame's injury serves as another reminder of the physical demands of top-level football, and the football community will now await official updates while hoping the forward makes a full and swift recovery.