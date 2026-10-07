Lionel Messi's Giant No. 10 Argentina Jersey Takes To The Sky As Rosario Bids Emotional Goodbye | Video

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Lionel Messi’s hometown of Rosario found a spectacular way to bid farewell to its most famous son. On October 6, an enormous Argentina jersey bearing Messi’s iconic No. 10 was carried by a helicopter over the city, creating a striking image as the country prepared to witness his final appearance for the national team.

Suspended beneath the helicopter, the blue-and-white shirt soared above Rosario, bringing the emotions surrounding Messi’s international farewell back to the place where his journey began. The tribute offered a symbolic connection between the city that raised him and the Argentina captain who went on to become one of the biggest names in football.

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The airborne tribute followed another grand gesture in Rosario, where a giant Argentina jersey was installed at the National Flag Memorial. The Adidas-backed display stretched around 30 metres and featured Messi’s famous No. 10 alongside the word “Gracias,” turning one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks into a farewell tribute.

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The tributes came as Argentina prepared for Messi’s farewell friendly against Benin at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental on October 6. The match marked the end of a remarkable 21-year international career that began in 2005 and included the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and Argentina’s unforgettable 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

While Buenos Aires hosted Messi’s final Argentina appearance, Rosario offered its own unforgettable image of gratitude. From a giant No. 10 at the National Flag Memorial to the legendary jersey soaring above the city, Messi’s hometown made it clear that an ordinary farewell would never have been enough for the player who put Rosario on the global football map.