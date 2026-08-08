Lionel Messi's Father, Jorge Messi Passes Away At 68

Jorge Messi, the father and longtime adviser of Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68, according to reports from Argentine and international media. He was a central figure in his son’s remarkable football journey from Rosario to global stardom. His death marks a deeply personal loss for one of the most celebrated footballers in history.

Jorge Messi played an important role in Lionel’s career from his earliest years as a footballer. He accompanied his son during the move from Argentina to Barcelona and remained closely involved in his professional development. He later became Lionel’s representative and helped manage the business side of his career.

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Reports about Jorge Messi’s health had surfaced in recent months, including false reports of his death in June. Those reports were subsequently rejected, with the family indicating at the time that he was receiving medical care and recovering under medical supervision.

It came after Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion following Argentina's win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026.