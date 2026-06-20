Lionel Messi's Father Death Rumour Costs Argentina News Team Their Jobs; Family Issues Statement | VIDEO

Argentine News Channel Luzu TV Presenter Florencia Pena | X

A false report claiming that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, had died has led to the dismissal of several employees at an Argentine news channel and the resignation of one of its presenters.

The incorrect news was broadcast live by Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV. During the programme, presenter Florencia Pena announced that Jorge Messi had passed away. She also claimed that Lionel Messi would not play any more matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Soon after the report aired, the Messi family released an official statement denying the claim. The family confirmed that Jorge Messi is in hospital with an undisclosed health problem but said that he is recovering well.

TV presenter Apologises

Following the incident, Florencia Pena stepped down from her role at Luzu TV and publicly apologised to the Messi family.

She shared a social media post and said, "I apologize to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain."

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She also said, "I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it. Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that’s why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologize again from the heart; I was wrong."

Luzu TV Sacks Staff Over Verification Failure

Luzu TV also issued a public apology after the incident. The channel said broadcasting sensitive news without proper verification is unacceptable. It confirmed that those responsible for the mistake had been removed from their positions and said it remains committed to responsible and accurate journalism.

According to reports from Argentina, the controversy also affected the channel's business. Around 10 brands reportedly ended their sponsorship deals with Luzu TV after the false report.

Messi Family Urges Media To Avoid Speculation

The Messi family criticised the spread of rumours about Jorge Messi's health and asked the public and the media to rely only on official information shared by the family.

In their statement, the family said that only close relatives know the true details of Jorge Messi's condition. They urged media organisations to show responsibility, respect and humanity when reporting on private family matters.

Lionel Messi Continues FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Despite the false rumours, Lionel Messi remains with the Argentina squad at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain scored a hat-trick in his team's 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening Group J match. The reigning world champions will next face Austria as they continue their World Cup campaign.