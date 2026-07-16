Lionel Messi's Emotional Celebration After Argentina Seal World Cup 2026 Final Spot Goes Viral | VIDEO

Lionel Messi produced another memorable moment as Argentina came from behind to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. While his performance inspired Argentina on the pitch, it was the 39-year-old's emotional reaction after the final whistle that quickly became one of the biggest talking points online.

As soon as the referee signalled full time, Messi dropped to his knees before letting out a roar of delight. The 39-year-old repeatedly pumped his fists in celebration, soaking in the magnitude of Argentina's achievement. It was a rare display of raw emotion from the veteran captain, highlighting what the victory meant to him.

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Videos of Messi's celebration have since gone viral across social media. The Argentina captain has won it all in his career but still has the passion for each and every game, which was clearly on display during his celebration.

The 39-year-old joined his teammates in celebration as the Argentines danced around in Atlanta. The team was serenaded by the fans in the stadium, with Messi leading tributes to the crowd and engaging with them.

Lionel Messi was once again front and centre of yet another Argentina comeback as the defending champions sealed a 2-1 win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. England seemed destined for a spot in the final after Gordon fired them ahead, only for Messi to orchestrate a late comeback and seal victory.