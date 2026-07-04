Lionel Messi's Aura On Full Display As Cape Verde Players Line Up For Pictures After Thriller Match At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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The admiration for Lionel Messi extended well beyond the final whistle after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. While Messi was busy speaking to broadcasters following another match-winning display, several Cape Verde players and officials patiently waited nearby for the chance to meet one of football's greatest-ever players. Argentina survived a massive scare to book their place in the Round of 16 after an unforgettable knockout clash.

Instead of rushing to the dressing room after their historic World Cup campaign came to an end, the Cape Verde contingent chose to remain on the pitch until Messi completed his post-match media duties. Once the interview concluded, the players and staff gathered around the Argentine captain, taking turns posing for photographs with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The respectful gesture quickly won over football fans, who praised both Messi's humility and Cape Verde's appreciation of a living legend.

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The emotional scenes came after Cape Verde pushed the reigning world champions to their absolute limit. Tournament debutants Cape Verde twice fought back against Argentina before eventually falling 3-2 after extra time in one of the most thrilling matches of the competition. Their fearless display earned widespread admiration despite the defeat, with goalkeeper Vozinha and several teammates producing memorable performances against the defending champions.

Messi once again proved decisive, scoring and inspiring Argentina during a tense knockout battle while extending his remarkable World Cup legacy. Despite the exhausting 120-minute contest, the Argentine captain happily obliged the Cape Verde players' requests, smiling for photos and sharing a special moment with the underdogs, who had already captured hearts with their historic run to the knockout stage.

The touching exchange perfectly summed up the respect Messi commands across world football. For Cape Verde's players and officials, their World Cup dream may have ended, but leaving the stadium with a photo alongside one of the sport's greatest icons ensured the occasion became an unforgettable memory. Their gesture highlighted not only the competitive spirit of the World Cup but also the mutual respect that continues to define football at its highest level.