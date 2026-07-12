Lionel Messi's Argentina Seal Dramatic Extra-Time Victory Over Switzerland In FIFA World Cup 2026 QF

X

Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals after defeating Switzerland 3-1 following extra time in a gripping quarter-final. After the two sides were locked at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, the reigning world champions produced two decisive goals in extra time to seal victory and keep their title defense alive.

Argentina had opened the scoring through Alexis Mac Allister, whose towering header from a corner kick broke the deadlock and put Lionel Scaloni's men in front. Switzerland responded with determination and eventually found an equalizer, ensuring the contest remained level at the end of regulation and forcing an additional 30 minutes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The quarter-final was packed with drama from start to finish, featuring controversial refereeing decisions, heated moments involving Lionel Messi, and relentless attacking football from both teams. Switzerland battled bravely despite the setbacks, while Argentina continued to press forward in search of the winning goal.

Extra time ultimately belonged to Argentina. The South Americans found another gear as fatigue began to affect the Swiss defense, scoring twice in the additional period to complete a commanding 3-1 victory after 120 minutes. Their clinical finishing in extra time underlined the quality and composure of the defending champions in the biggest moments.

The victory sends Argentina into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, where Lionel Messi and his teammates remain firmly on course to defend their world title. Switzerland, meanwhile, exited the tournament after a spirited display, while Argentina celebrated another memorable knockout triumph on the road to potential World Cup glory.