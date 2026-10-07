Lionel Messi Wipes Away Tears On Team Bus As Thousands Of Argentina Fans Gather To Witness His Farewell Match | Video

Fabrizio Romano/X

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion as he travelled on the Argentina team bus to the Monumental Stadium ahead of his final international appearance for the national team. Footage showed the legendary No. 10 wiping away tears as thousands of supporters lined the streets to bid farewell to their captain.

The emotional scenes unfolded before Argentina’s farewell match against Benin in Buenos Aires. As the bus made its way towards the stadium, Messi could be seen looking out of the window at the huge crowds gathered along the route. The sight of fans waving Argentina flags and holding banners appeared to overwhelm the 39-year-old.

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Messi’s farewell marked the end of an extraordinary 21-year international career. He made his Argentina debut in 2005 and entered the Benin match with 207 appearances, 125 goals and 68 assists for his country. He also led Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The farewell had been building for months, with the Argentine Football Association organising a special celebration at the Monumental. More than 85,000 supporters were expected inside the stadium, while tributes from former teammates and fans poured in ahead of the match.

Messi had also delivered a heartfelt message before the farewell, saying he was leaving international football in peace because he had given everything to Argentina. As the team bus reached the Monumental and the final chapter of his international journey began, his tears offered a powerful glimpse of just how significant the moment was for the Argentina captain and his supporters.