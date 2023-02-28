Lionel Messi wins Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, Argentina sweeps awards show

Argentina's World Cup winner Lionel Messi grabbed top honours at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022. Messi won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022. This is the second time Messi has won the award, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski's massive feat at the FIFA awards. The former Barcelona star outclassed his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema to lift the famous trophy at Salle Pleyel in Paris.

The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France, with the South Americans emerging triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.

"It's amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award", said Messi,

Argentina sweep awards

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni won the Best Men's Coach Award, Emiliano Martinez won the Best Men's Goalkeeper Award, and the Argentine fans won the Best Fan Award for the first time.



Alexia Putellas of Spain won the Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2022 for the second time in a row.



The Best Women's Goalkeeper was Mary Earps of England, and the Best Women's Coach went to Sarina Wiegman of England's women's national team.



Marcin Oleksy, Poland's amputee footballer, won the Puskas Award (Best Goal) with his one-foot volley scored in a match between his team Warta Poznan and Stal Rzeszow on November 6, 2022.



The Fair Play Award winner was Luka Lochoshvili of Georgia. In February 2022, while playing for Wolfsberger AC against Austria in Vienna, Lochoshvili took out the tongue of Austrian player Georg Teigl, who was unable to breathe after a collision and had swallowed his own tongue.