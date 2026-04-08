Lionel Messi Spotted In Pakistan? Usman Khawaja Shares Hilarious Instagram Video Of Star Footballer's Lookalike Amid PSL 2026

Usman Khawaja/Lionel Messi/Instagram

During the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, Australian batter Usman Khawaja brought some unexpected humour to social media with a playful Instagram post that had fans laughing across the cricket world. While touring Pakistan for the PSL, Khawaja shared a short video to his official Instagram story capturing a man in public whose face bore a striking resemblance to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi.

In the clip, Khawaja can be seen pointing his camera toward the lookalike, his surprise clear as he filmed the moment. Accompanying the video, he cheekily captioned it: “Can’t believe I found Messi, in Pakistan,” a light-hearted remark that quickly drew laughter and countless reactions from fans around the globe.

Although the person in the video wasn’t actually Messi, the resemblance was enough to spark amusement among followers, with many commenting and sharing the reel due to its unexpected cross‑sport entertainment value. The playful post highlighted Khawaja’s sense of humour and added a fun, off‑field moment to the intense atmosphere of PSL 2026.