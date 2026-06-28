Lionel Messi Shines Off Bench As Argentina Defeats Jordan 3-1 At FIFA World Cup 2026

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Lionel Messi continued his sensational FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by coming off the bench to score as Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1 in their final Group J match. The defending champions wrapped up the group stage with a perfect record, collecting nine points from three matches while maintaining their status as one of the tournament favourites. Messi's late free-kick capped another dominant performance as Argentina headed into the Round of 32 on a high.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni chose to rest several key players after Argentina had already secured qualification, leaving Messi among the substitutes. Jordan, however, pulled a goal back after Giovani Lo Celso's free-kick and Lautaro Martinez's penalty had given Argentina a comfortable lead, prompting Scaloni to introduce his captain in the second half. Messi made an immediate impact by curling home a superb free-kick in the closing stages to restore Argentina's two-goal cushion.

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The goal was another historic milestone for the Argentine legend. It was Messi's sixth goal of the 2026 World Cup and his 19th overall in FIFA World Cup history, extending his record as the competition's all-time leading scorer. The strike also saw him become the first player ever to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Argentina's victory ensured they finished top of Group J with three wins from three matches. Even with a heavily rotated lineup, the South American giants controlled most of the contest, while Jordan's lone goal ended Argentina's run of clean sheets in the tournament. The result highlighted the squad's depth and reinforced their ambitions of defending the World Cup title.

With the group stage complete, Argentina now turn their attention to the knockout rounds, where they will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Having already rewritten the record books, Messi will look to carry his remarkable form into the business end of the tournament as Argentina chase back-to-back FIFA World Cup triumphs.