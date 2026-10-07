Lionel Messi Gets Emotional Standing Ovation From Fans And Players In 10th Minute Of Final Argentina Match | Video

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Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina was briefly stopped in the 10th minute as fans at the Monumental Stadium rose to their feet to honour the legendary No. 10. Argentina were facing Benin when officials paused the game, allowing supporters to give Messi a standing ovation during his emotional farewell.

The packed Monumental erupted in applause and chants for Messi, with Argentina’s players also joining the tribute. The 39-year-old stood on the pitch as fans celebrated a player who has been at the heart of the national team for more than two decades.

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The tribute was a fitting recognition of Messi’s extraordinary international career. After enduring heartbreak in several major finals, the Argentina captain eventually led his country to Copa America glory in 2021 before winning the Finalissima and FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Messi later helped Argentina retain the Copa America title in 2024, further cementing his place among the country’s greatest footballers. His international journey has included unforgettable goals, historic victories and an emotional transformation from a heavily scrutinised star into a beloved national hero.

As the match resumed after the 10th-minute ovation, Messi continued his final appearance in the famous Argentina shirt. The moment at the Monumental, with fans and players standing together to salute their captain, provided an emotional farewell to the iconic No. 10.