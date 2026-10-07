Lionel Messi Fights Back Tears During Argentina's National Anthem In Emotional Farewell Match | Video

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Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion as he sang Argentina’s national anthem for what proved to be the final time in an international match at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Moments before Argentina’s farewell friendly against Benin on Tuesday, October 6, Messi struggled to hold back his tears as the national anthem echoed around the packed stadium. The Argentina captain was visibly emotional towards the end of the anthem, creating a poignant moment before the start of his final appearance for the national team.

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Messi was joined by his children as the anthem was performed by singer Fabio Santana, a veteran of the Falkland Islands conflict. The emotional scenes extended throughout the stadium, with Argentina supporters joining Messi in what was a deeply symbolic farewell to one of the greatest players in the country's history.

The match against Benin marked the end of Messi's more than two-decade journey with Argentina. The 39-year-old had announced his retirement from international football following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. He leaves the national team having finally reached the summit of international football, winning the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, the Finalissima in 2022 and the World Cup in Qatar later that year.

As Messi stood alongside his teammates, fighting back tears during the national anthem, the emotion of the occasion was impossible to miss. For an entire generation of Argentine supporters, the sight represented the closing of one of football's greatest chapters: the final international goodbye to the player who delivered the World Cup and countless unforgettable memories to his country.