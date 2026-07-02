Lionel Messi Bursts Into Laughter During Security Check Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against Cape Verde | Video

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Lionel Messi once again became the center of attention before Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, but this time it wasn't because of his football. A video of the Argentine captain laughing during a routine security check upon the team's arrival in Miami has gone viral, with fans loving his light-hearted reaction.

As the Argentine delegation arrived, security officials carried out routine screening procedures on every member of the squad. Messi was checked using a handheld metal detector by a security official, who then briefly frisked him as part of the standard protocol. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner responded with a smile and burst into laughter during the interaction, making the moment instantly memorable.

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The clip quickly spread across social media, with supporters praising both the professionalism of the security personnel and Messi's humble attitude. Fans joked that "even the GOAT isn't exempt from security checks," while many appreciated how casually the football legend complied with the procedure without expecting any special treatment.

Though the interaction lasted only a few seconds, it became one of the most talked-about off-field moments ahead of Argentina's knockout fixture. Messi's cheerful reaction and relaxed demeanor once again won over fans, adding another wholesome viral moment to his long list of memorable public appearances.

With the security check behind him, Messi's focus now shifts to leading Argentina in its Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde. The defending world champions will be aiming to continue their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and book a place in the Round of 16, with their captain once again expected to play a key role.