 Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After Argentina Seal Incredible Comeback Win Against Egypt | VIDEO
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HomeSportsLionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After Argentina Seal Incredible Comeback Win Against Egypt | VIDEO

Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After Argentina Seal Incredible Comeback Win Against Egypt | VIDEO

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after inspiring one of Argentina's greatest World Cup comebacks. The captain set up the first goal with a precise cross before scoring the equaliser as Argentina recovered from a two-goal deficit. Overwhelmed by the magnitude of the moment, Messi broke down in tears, with videos of the same going viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After Argentina Seal Incredible Comeback Win Against Egypt | VIDEO

Lionel Messi was left in tears after inspiring one of the most remarkable comebacks of his illustrious career, with the Argentina captain unable to contain his emotions following a dramatic World Cup knockout victory. Argentina seemed destined to be knocked out at 79 minutes when Messi took matters into his own hands. The legendary Argentine assisted the first and then scored the equaliser after his side were 2-0 down, before Enzo Fernandez struck a stoppage time winner.

As the final whistle blew, the magnitude of the moment became too much for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Television cameras captured Messi wiping away tears, his face etched with relief and overwhelming emotion as teammates and fans celebrated around him.

Messi's display once again highlighted his enduring influence on the world champions. His vision created the opening that reignited Argentina's belief, while his trademark composure in front of goal restored parity and shifted the momentum decisively in his side's favour.

Messi had earlier missed a penalty, adding to Argentina's growing frustration and the immense pressure on the captain. But after setting up the first goal and scoring the equaliser, the weight of that missed spot-kick was finally lifted. His emotional reaction at full-time reflected the relief of redemption and the significance of the comeback.

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