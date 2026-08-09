Lionel Messi Arrives In Rosario Following Jorge Messi's Tragic Death After Prolonged Illness | Video

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Lionel Messi arrived in Rosario on Saturday following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 after a prolonged illness. The Inter Miami and Argentina star travelled from Miami to his hometown in Argentina to be with his family and bid farewell to his father during a private wake.

Messi was seen arriving at Rosario's Islas Malvinas International Airport on Saturday, hours after Jorge's death was confirmed. Jorge died on Friday night at a medical clinic in Rosario following a long illness, with his family confirming that he had spent his final months receiving medical care while surrounded by his wife Celia and children.

Jorge played a hugely important role in Messi's extraordinary football journey. He supported his son from his early years and later served as his representative for several years. Messi has previously spoken about the importance of his father's opinion, revealing that he would regularly ask Jorge what he thought of his performances after matches.

The football world has rallied around Messi and his family following the tragic news. Several clubs, including Barcelona and Newell's Old Boys, expressed their condolences, while the Argentine Football Association announced that a minute's silence would be observed across the country's football divisions. Players, coaches and referees were also set to wear black armbands in Jorge's memory.

Messi's return to Rosario comes at an emotional time for the football superstar, who had recently returned to action for Inter Miami. His teammate Rodrigo De Paul also paid tribute to him during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Monterrey, celebrating his goal by revealing a Messi No.10 shirt underneath his own jersey. As Messi now mourns the loss of his father, the football community continues to stand by the Argentina captain and his family.