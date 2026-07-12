'Linda, My Ex-Friend': Karolina Muchova's Hilarious Post Match Comment After Wimbledon Final Loss To Linda Noskova Goes Viral | VIDEO

Karolina Muchova may have fallen short in the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final, but the Czech star won hearts with her sense of humour moments after the match. Following her defeat to compatriot Linda Noskova, Muchova jokingly referred to the new Wimbledon champion as her "ex-friend," drawing laughter from the Centre Court crowd and tennis fans across social media.

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Muchova was fighting tears when she gathered her thoughts for the post match interview. However, the Czech displayed her quick wit and first addressed her opponent Noskova.

"It's really tough to find any words, but I'll start with Linda, my ex-friend," she said, forcing the crowd and Noskova herself into a smile. The crowd roared on at the sense of humour and wit from the finalist. The clip quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising the 29-year-old for her sportsmanship and ability to joke despite the heartbreaking loss.

The two players share a close bond off the court, having represented the Czech Republic together in team events and often practising alongside each other. Ahead of the final, both had spoken warmly about their friendship, insisting it would be put aside for the biggest match of their careers.

While Muchova was chasing her maiden Grand Slam title after previously finishing runner-up at the 2023 French Open, Noskova made history by becoming the latest Czech woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish. The victory also marked her first major singles title and capped a breakthrough grass-court season.