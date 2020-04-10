'Lie no. 1, Lie no. 2': Lionel Messi rubbishes 'fake news'

Barcelona Star Lionel Messi took to instagram to rubbish 'fake news' reports on him leaving the club.

He also denied paying former teammate Ronaldinho's bail to free him from prison.

Messi has been linked with summer moves to Inter Milan after its president Massimo Moratti recently claimed the Serie A giants had a chance of signing him.

Messi had lashed out the Barcelona board for ‘trying to put us under pressure to do something we always knew we would do’ in regard to his club players taking pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, thus further adding to speculations of him leaving the club.

Furthermore, he was linked with helping Ronaldinho with bail after having spent a month in jail over fake passport. He is now moved to a luxury hotel and remain under arrest.

In an Instagram story, Messi branded the Inter Milan and Ronaldinho stories – originated from TNT Sports – as ‘lie no.1’ and ‘lie no.2’.

He also quashed rumours of a potential return to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, adding: “What they said about Newell’s Old Boys a few weeks ago is also false, thank God no one believed them.”