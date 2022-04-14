Lewis Hamilton could become a Brazilian citizen with a vote set to take place

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton's association with Brazil could be set to get stronger as he's on the verge of becoming an honorary citizen.

A bill to make the 37-year-old an honorary citizen is pending in the lower house of the Brazilian parliament - but has yet to be voted on.

The notion was proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year’s Grand Prix, where the crowd chanted Hamilton's name along with that of Aryton Senna. Indeed, the Mercedes man has vowed to visit the country more regularly.

The Mercedes driver claimed international stars such as Neymar always invite him to the country but he “never had the chance”. The 37-year-old was knighted at Windsor Castle ahead of the new season.

On Wednesday, he responded to the news by posting 84 Brazilian flag emojis on Twitter. He also posted an image from his last win in Sao Paulo, where he held the Brazil flag aloft on his victory lap.

Speaking at the VTEX day keynote event, Hamilton said: “I want to spend more time here in Brazil...It is such a beautiful culture.

“I’ve only been to Rio and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back for Christmas, New Year or something. Neymar invites me every year, and Gabriel (Medina) invites me every year, but I never had the chance.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:43 PM IST