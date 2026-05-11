'Let Him Die Of Cramps': Fans Slam S Badrinath For Making Insensitive Remark As Krunal Pandya Suffers From Injury During RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash | Video

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A major controversy erupted during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur after commentator S. Badrinath faced severe backlash for an allegedly insensitive on-air remark involving Krunal Pandya.

According to viral clips circulating online, the former cricketer-turned-commentator made a comment during live coverage as Pandya was seen struggling with cramps on the field. The remark, widely interpreted by viewers as suggesting that the player should not receive help, quickly sparked outrage across social media platforms.

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Fans strongly criticized the statement, calling it disrespectful and against the spirit of the game, especially given the visible discomfort of the player during a high-pressure situation. The clip spread rapidly, with many users demanding accountability from the broadcast team.

Despite the controversy, Krunal Pandya played a crucial role in the match, helping RCB secure a dramatic two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in a tense final-over finish. His performance stood out even as the off-field debate overshadowed parts of the thrilling contest.

As of now, there has been no official clarification or response from the commentator or broadcasting authorities regarding the incident. The episode has reignited discussions about responsible commentary and ethical boundaries during live sports coverage in the IPL.