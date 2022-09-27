Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir's warm gesture wins young fan's heart; watch

e-Paper Get App
After the match, the former India batter's heartwarming gesture towards a child won his hearts fans and the video was shared on the official Twitter account of the Legends League Cricket.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
The Gautam Gambhir-India Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the seventh match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Sunday.

The win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was the Capitals' second in the League and they now occupy the top spot in the standings. The Giants have also won two matches, but they are placed second by virtue of having an inferior net run rate than the Capitals.

Chasing a 153-run target, Hamilton Masakadza scored 34-ball 50 as the Capitals overhauled the target in 18.5 overs.

A the 2011 World Cup-winning batsman was heading toward the dressing room after the completion of the match. a kid came running towards him and touched his feet.

Gambhir asked him not to do so. The young kid handed him a chart paper and asked for an autograph. With a smile, Gambhir fulfilled the young fan's wish and made the child happy.

