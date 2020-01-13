Legends felicitate teammate Ferreira

Mumbai: Former Mahindra & Mahindra legendary hockey players, including Olympians M M Somaya, Joaquim Carvalho and Dhanraj Pillay, came together to felicitate their teammate Ian Ferreira, who is still actively pursuing the sport and he is now a member of the Australian Masters hockey team.

A couple of internationals, including former India coach Harendra Singh, Edgar Mascarenhas Sr. and John Fernandes were also present and they played an exhibition match with a Bandra select team at the St. Stanislaus ground, Bandra.

Ferreira, who played as a full back for Mahindras in the 1980 later migrated to Australia after his playing career in the early 90s. He now proudly wears the tag of an Australian hockey international.

Carvalho, who along with Somaya was responsible to organise the felicitation function and the match said, “this is just a small gesture to honour a teammate. Ian (Ferreira) is still fit and I am extremely proud that he continues to play hockey and is associated with the Australian Masters team.”

Ferreira who was accompanied by his wife Valerie was surprised to receive this honour. “I am overwhelmed by this gesture of my teammates. I am happy that they all have come to celebrate with me.

I still have fond memories of our playing days and still cherish all our efforts towards the team winning so many titles in major all India tournaments. I thank all you guys,” Ferreira said.