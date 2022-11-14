'Legacy ruined': Fans divided after Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Man United of betraying him in explosive interview with Piers Morgan

Fans were shocked and stunned after Cristiano Ronaldo blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive TV interview, saying he feels "betrayed" by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

The interview is set to be broadcast this week on Britain's TalkTV but advance clips were released late Sunday — just hours after United's final game before the World Cup.

Game over

Ronaldo was left out of the squad for the second match in a row after the club said he had an undisclosed illness, although the Portugal's star latest comments will increase speculation that he has played his final game for the club.

When asked on the program "Piers Morgan Uncensored" whether United's hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: "Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed."

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: "I don't care. People should listen to the truth.

"Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year, but last year too." United made no immediate comment.

Following the interview, fans took to social media to air their reactions.

Some fans defended the Portuguese superstar, while others slammed him calling him unprofessional.

Here are a few reactions

I pity for people who actually hate Ronaldo. You are missing out on watching the Greatest footballer there will ever be, you will regret not enjoying him when he retires — 🇵🇹 (@7bling_bling) November 13, 2022

Legacy ruined 👋 — Nick Saunders (@nicksaunders_) November 13, 2022

He couldn’t even score from here. If there’s anyone who’s been betrayed It’s the fans who constantly backed and support you. pic.twitter.com/0YVaQvtKYZ — Adex baby (@adex_smithjr) November 13, 2022

As a United supporter for more that 40 years I feel betrayed by Ronaldo too,he disrespected the team by not going with them on pre season and felt disrespected too by him leaving the field when we played arguably out best match against spurs too.. — Ali Colisee (@AColisee) November 13, 2022

stop talk and score some goals — m4rc (@MarcPau05792178) November 13, 2022