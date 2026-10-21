LeBron James Shines With All-Round Performance In Philadelphia 76ers Debut, Records 14 Points Against Knicks |

LeBron James made an impressive start to his new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, recording 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his debut against the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks, on Tuesday, October 20. The 41-year-old helped Philadelphia secure a 106-100 victory at Madison Square Garden in the 2026-27 NBA season opener.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





James, who entered his record-extending 24th NBA season, showcased his versatility by contributing both offensively and defensively. While his scoring numbers were not particularly explosive, his ability to create opportunities for teammates and influence the game in multiple ways proved valuable for the Sixers. He finished with five successful field goals from 13 attempts and also registered one steal and one block.



Rather than taking over as the primary scorer, James embraced a playmaking role alongside Philadelphia's talented roster. His seven assists highlighted his ability to facilitate the offence and build connections with his new teammates, particularly Tyrese Maxey. His nine rebounds also demonstrated his contribution at both ends of the court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





While James played a key role in the victory, Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia's scoring with 28 points. Jaylen Brown, making his own debut for the Sixers, contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Joel Embiid added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as Philadelphia's revamped lineup showed promising signs of cohesion.



The victory was particularly significant as the Sixers spoiled the Knicks' championship celebrations on their home court. For James, the performance offered an encouraging beginning to his Philadelphia career, with his all-round contribution demonstrating how his experience and playmaking could complement the team's other stars. As the season progresses, the focus will be on building chemistry and turning that potential into a sustained championship challenge.