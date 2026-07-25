LeBron James' NBA Journey: From Rookie Season With Cleveland Cavaliers To Historic 24th Season With Philadelphia 76ers

NBA/X

LeBron James' unprecedented NBA journey has entered another historic chapter as the four-time NBA champion prepares for his 24th season, this time with the Philadelphia 76ers. Following his blockbuster move from the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA reflected on each of James' debut seasons, highlighting how he has consistently reinvented himself while maintaining elite standards across more than two decades.

James' first NBA season came in 2003-04 after being selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers straight out of high school. He immediately lived up to the enormous hype by averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award and improving Cleveland's record by 18 wins. It marked the beginning of one of the greatest careers in basketball history.

His next major transition came in 2010-11 when he joined the Miami Heat in the famous "Decision." Although Miami fell short in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, James averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists, laying the foundation for back-to-back championships over the following two seasons. He returned to Cleveland in 2014-15, leading the Cavaliers back to the NBA Finals in his first season before eventually delivering the franchise's long-awaited championship in 2016.

James then signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-19, beginning another successful chapter that culminated in the 2020 NBA championship. Now, at 41 years old, the NBA's all-time leading scorer is set to begin yet another fresh start with the Philadelphia 76ers. Teaming up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, James hopes to add one final championship to his legendary resume in what he has described as the last decision of his illustrious career.