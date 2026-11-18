Aakash Chopra Defends Akash Singh After Netizens Troll Ex-CSK Player Amid MS Dhoni Abuse Row |

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has stepped in to defend Akash Singh after the young pacer was subjected to online trolling following a revelation about an incident involving MS Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) title-winning IPL 2023 campaign.

Chopra recently recalled an incident in which a young CSK player allegedly misbehaved with Dhoni and even abused the legendary captain. The revelation triggered widespread speculation on social media, with several fans assuming that Akash Singh was the youngster involved.

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Akash Singh, who represented CSK during IPL 2023, subsequently became the target of abusive comments and criticism on his social media accounts.

However, Chopra clarified that Akash Singh was not the player he was referring to and urged fans to stop targeting the youngster.

"It’s not Akash Singh. Leave the kid alone," Chopra wrote in a tweet.

Notably, Chopra did not disclose the identity of the CSK player involved in the incident. Therefore, any attempt to identify the youngster based on speculation would be unfair. Singh meanwhile had to face a lot of abuse which later forced him to turn off comments from his tribute post for Thala.

What Did Aakash Chopra Reveal About MS Dhoni?

According to Chopra, the incident took place during CSK's successful IPL 2023 campaign. A young player had allegedly behaved badly with Dhoni and hurled abuses at him.

The situation reportedly prompted people around the former CSK captain to suggest that the youngster should be sent home. However, Dhoni decided against taking action, keeping the team's interests ahead of his personal feelings.

Recalling Dhoni's response, Chopra said:

"He is acting like a fool, but I am the captain. If I let my ego take over, I could pack his bags and send him home. But he will be useful to me. He will help Chennai win. So, it is okay. I will swallow my pride and ego, and continue to play him."

Dhoni's decision ultimately coincided with a memorable campaign, as CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to lift their fifth IPL title.