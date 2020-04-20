League ready for 'behind closed doors', says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

Milan UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said Monday that leagues across Europe were ready to return to action behind closed doors in a bid to limit the damage caused by coronavirus.

Football leagues have been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic which has claimed more than 100,000 lives throughout the continent.

But the head of European football believes that playing would be an important step towards a return to normal life and avoid heavy financial losses for leagues.

"I believe there are options that can allow us to restart cup championships and to complete them," Ceferin said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera. "We may have to resume without spectators, but the most important thing, I think, is playing games. "It is early to say that we cannot complete the season.

The impact would be terrible for clubs and leagues. Better to play behind closed doors than not at all. "In such hard times it would bring happiness to people and a certain sense of normality even if the games can only be seen on TV.